Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.61. 779,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,108,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -195.06 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,709,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,678 shares of company stock valued at $27,388,494. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 111,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

