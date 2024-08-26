Critical Survey: Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) versus AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 17.32% 27.39% 20.41% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -174.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AppFolio and Rego Payment Architectures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 0 1 8 0 2.89 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $277.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.90%. Given AppFolio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

AppFolio has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppFolio and Rego Payment Architectures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $722.08 million 11.84 $2.70 million $2.07 114.02 Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$16.72 million ($0.11) -8.91

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures. Rego Payment Architectures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppFolio beats Rego Payment Architectures on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties. It offers AppFolio Property Manager Core, a platform that provides the basic functionalities required to operate a property management business, as well as serves as a system of record; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers housing management, student housing management, complex accounting, leasing insights, large-scale operations support, role-based permissions, stack integrations, and enhanced customer support services; AppFolio Property Manager Max offers customer relationship management functionality, field customization, customer database functionality, and customer success management services; and AppFolio Investment Manager, a software that provides investment management, asset management, and relationship management solutions. The company also provides value-added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Rego Payment Architectures

(Get Free Report)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment. It also provides an all-digital financial payments platform that enable minors under the age of 13 years to purchase goods and services, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control; and cloud storage services. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.