CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair cut CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get CVRx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVRx

CVRx Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of CVRx stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 319,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The company has a market cap of $207.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVRx

In other news, CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Johnson & Johnson boosted its position in CVRx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 607,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in CVRx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.