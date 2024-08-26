CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. 9,614,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,169. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

