Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,789. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

