Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cintas by 475.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cintas by 711.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cintas by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $84,646,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $791.86. 28,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,650. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $793.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $738.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

