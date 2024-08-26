Cypress Capital Group Purchases 677 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,520,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.58. 157,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,107. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

