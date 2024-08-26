Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,502 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 91,006 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

eBay Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.07. 454,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,950. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

