Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,619 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE OMC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.40. 53,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

