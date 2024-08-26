Cypress Capital Group Sells 62 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FICO traded down $15.90 on Monday, reaching $1,729.48. 10,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,477. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,818.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,593.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,385.04.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.82.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

