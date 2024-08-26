Cypress Capital Group Sells 942 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Textron were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $64,319,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1,611.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 407,800 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

