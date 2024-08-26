Cypress Capital Group Takes $931,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 164,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 54,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BG traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

