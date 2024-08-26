Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.06

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 190871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

The firm has a market cap of $940.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,788,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

