David Scott Offer Sells 10,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00.

On Monday, June 17th, David Scott Offer sold 7,037 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $220,258.10.

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Scott Offer sold 11,056 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $356,003.20.

On Tuesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $369,345.62.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. 1,457,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 5.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

