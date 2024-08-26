DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00076694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007795 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.