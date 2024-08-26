Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Reuven Spiegel Acquires 3,885 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,953.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. 44,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $53.80.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 157.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 997,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 484,571 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $12,656,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,074,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.