Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) & Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Head to Head Contrast

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Despegar.com and Proficient Auto Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 1 3 0 2.75 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Despegar.com presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com 5.41% -44.06% 5.72% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Despegar.com and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.9% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Despegar.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Despegar.com and Proficient Auto Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $720.99 million 1.07 $24.49 million N/A N/A Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Despegar.com has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

Despegar.com beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business. It sells airline tickets, travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus and cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. The company also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. In addition, it offers loan origination services to its travel business' customers and to customers of other merchants in various industries; processing, fraud identification, credit scoring and IT services to travel business, and to third-party merchants; and Koin, an online payment and consumer lending services platform. The company offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

