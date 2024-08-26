Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $105.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.39.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.