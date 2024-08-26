DeXe Price Tops $8.16 on Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $297.74 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeXe has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can now be purchased for approximately $8.16 or 0.00012970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,247.52326847 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 8.91805694 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,338,267.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

