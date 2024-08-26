Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.35

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 40920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.
In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston purchased 9,200 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Company insiders own 51.53% of the company’s stock.
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
