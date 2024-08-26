Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 27,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 259,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

