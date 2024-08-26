Diversified LLC Acquires 303 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

