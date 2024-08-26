Dogecoin Market Cap Hits $15.36 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $15.36 billion and $563.96 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009153 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00100612 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,697,206,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
