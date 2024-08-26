Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $177,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

