DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 30,180 shares.The stock last traded at $14.29 and had previously closed at $14.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDI

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $727.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.