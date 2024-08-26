Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Trading Up 0.7%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.63 and last traded at $113.17. Approximately 607,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,946,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 56,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

