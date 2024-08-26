Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. 50,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,713. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

