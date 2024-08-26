Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. 2,770,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,075,151. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.