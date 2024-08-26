Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $8.61 Million Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Photronics worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $24.53. 307,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

