Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,054 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 1,562,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

