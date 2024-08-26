Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. 1,522,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,717,453. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.