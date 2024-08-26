Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

