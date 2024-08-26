Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $296.91. 1,537,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,749. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.