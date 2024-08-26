ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$607.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

