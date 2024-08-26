Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $169,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.
