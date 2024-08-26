Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EDAP

Edap Tms Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. 522,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $169,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.