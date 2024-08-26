Edelcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.74 Million (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Edelcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001785 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 billion and $9.74 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00244653 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12505985 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,321,518.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

