Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Edesa Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EDSA Free Report ) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 2.80% of Edesa Biotech worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

