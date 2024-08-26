Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.
Edesa Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
