EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after purchasing an additional 293,710 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.89. 110,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $666,982. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

