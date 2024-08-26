EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys Shares of 34,647 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,647 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 25.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.15. 1,601,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

