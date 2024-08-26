EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys Shares of 6,165 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,617. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

