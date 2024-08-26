EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.04. The stock had a trading volume of 142,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,833. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.50 and its 200 day moving average is $349.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.