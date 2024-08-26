EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.05. The company had a trading volume of 100,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.35. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $223.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.