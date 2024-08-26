EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,368,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Waters by 1.1% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $206,286,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,895,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,664,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WAT traded down $3.52 on Monday, hitting $338.90. 73,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,748. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.