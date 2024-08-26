Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

