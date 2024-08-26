EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 2.4%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 189,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,141,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

EHang Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $962.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EHang

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EHang by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

