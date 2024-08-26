Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFN shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of C$11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.78. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

