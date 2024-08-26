Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.85 and last traded at $128.94. Approximately 290,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,974,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,950,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

