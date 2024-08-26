EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.09 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $74.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001375 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

