Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.39.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

