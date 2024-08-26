Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.39.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

